Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers during the upcoming festivals and to provide them with convenient travel, a special train will be run between Mhow and Jaipur.

According to official information, train No. 09727 and 09728 Jaipur-Mhow-Jaipur Special will run in a total of 3 trips from both directions. Train No. 09727 Jaipur-Mhow Special train will depart from Jaipur every Friday at 13.00 hrs from 17th to 31st October and will reach Mhow at 01.30 hrs on Saturday.

The train will halt at Chittaurgarh (arrival/departure 18:40/18:50 hours), Neemuch (20:18/20:20), Mandsaur (21:20/21:22), Ratlam (23:00/23:10) and Indore (01:00/01:05, Saturday) stations.

Similarly, train number 09728 Mhow-Jaipur Special will depart from Mhow every Saturday from 18th October to 1st November at 05:20 am and will reach Jaipur at 18:10 pm on the same day.

It will have stoppages at Indore (arrival/departure at 05:45/05:50 hours), Ratlam (08:00/08:10), Mandsaur (09:40/09:42), Neemuch (10:40/10:42), and Chittorgarh (11:35/11:40) in Ratlam division.

This special train will stop at Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Indore railway stations in both directions.

The train will operate with LHB coach rakes, comprising Second AC, Third AC, Third AC Economy, Sleeper, and General class coaches.