 Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur

Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur

Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers during the upcoming festivals and to provide them with convenient travel, a special train will be run between Mhow and Jaipur

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers during the upcoming festivals and to provide them with convenient travel, a special train will be run between Mhow and Jaipur.

According to official information, train No. 09727 and 09728 Jaipur-Mhow-Jaipur Special will run in a total of 3 trips from both directions. Train No. 09727 Jaipur-Mhow Special train will depart from Jaipur every Friday at 13.00 hrs from 17th to 31st October and will reach Mhow at 01.30 hrs on Saturday.

The train will halt at Chittaurgarh (arrival/departure 18:40/18:50 hours), Neemuch (20:18/20:20), Mandsaur (21:20/21:22), Ratlam (23:00/23:10) and Indore (01:00/01:05, Saturday) stations.

Read Also
MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27
article-image

Similarly, train number 09728 Mhow-Jaipur Special will depart from Mhow every Saturday from 18th October to 1st November at 05:20 am and will reach Jaipur at 18:10 pm on the same day.

FPJ Shorts
India's Exports Grow 6.74% To $36.38 Billion, Imports Jump 16.6%, Trade Deficit Widens To $31.15 Billion
India's Exports Grow 6.74% To $36.38 Billion, Imports Jump 16.6%, Trade Deficit Widens To $31.15 Billion
Virat Kohli Transfers Gurugram Property Power of Attorney To Brother Vikas At Tehsil Office Ahead of Australia Tour: Report
Virat Kohli Transfers Gurugram Property Power of Attorney To Brother Vikas At Tehsil Office Ahead of Australia Tour: Report
'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Heard As PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America Get Hacked; Video Viral
'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Heard As PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America Get Hacked; Video Viral
Network18 Media Reports ₹41.25 Crore Net Profit In The Second Quarter Ended September 2025
Network18 Media Reports ₹41.25 Crore Net Profit In The Second Quarter Ended September 2025

It will have stoppages at Indore (arrival/departure at 05:45/05:50 hours), Ratlam (08:00/08:10), Mandsaur (09:40/09:42), Neemuch (10:40/10:42), and Chittorgarh (11:35/11:40) in Ratlam division.

This special train will stop at Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Indore railway stations in both directions.

The train will operate with LHB coach rakes, comprising Second AC, Third AC, Third AC Economy, Sleeper, and General class coaches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur

Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State

Indore News: 6 New Helipads To Be Developed In District

Indore News: 6 New Helipads To Be Developed In District

Indore News: IMC Starts With Baby Steps; To Build Swachhata Park In Depalpur

Indore News: IMC Starts With Baby Steps; To Build Swachhata Park In Depalpur