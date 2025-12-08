Indore News: Littered Liquor Bottles, Poor Infra At Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital; Old Building Still A Picture Of Neglect |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Months after the multi-crore revamp of Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital and Research Centre in Indore, the medical facility’s old building is still languishing amidst official apathy, lax security and poor infrastructural management.

The revamped government-run paediatric hospital was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in May this year. The revamp project cost around Rs 8.5 crore and is planned in two phases. While the new wing is already functional, the remodelling of the old wing is still in the planning stage.

A visit to the hospital’s old building paints a picture of neglect and flailing infrastructure — be it the littered empty liquor bottles behind the hospital building, or lack of seating arrangements for attendants, lax security, the peeling paint of the walls or the unused stretchers dumped carelessly at the hospital premises

Lax Security: One can spot liquor bottles littered on the hospital premises, particularly near the rear side of the old building. Apart from raising questions about cleanliness, the scene also indicates security lapses around the building. The littered premises also indicate the security’s lax approach towards trespassers within the hospital compound.

What can be done:

Perimeter security overhaul: The hospital boundaries and entry and exit points should be secured better and authorities should consider installing new fencing or barbed wires to prevent unauthorized access.

Increased patrolling and well lit-up areas: The security staff should conduct hourly patrols, especially at night, and ensure adequate lighting to deter miscreants.

Coordination with police: Hospital authorities must coordinate with the local police to report trespassing and ensure better security within the hospital’s vicinity.

Staff apathy: During a visit to the hospital, the reporter could see the nursing and support staff continuously use personal mobile phones during duty hours. If unchecked, such behaviour could lead to professional negligence.

What can be done

Restrict use of mobile phones: The hospital should implement a strict policy to restrict the use of personal mobile phones on ward floors and duty stations. The staff should be directed to use only hospital-issued communication devices during duty hours.

CCTV monitoring and surprise checks: Install CCTV cameras in waiting rooms and conduct surprise checks to ensure compliance.

Poor upkeep of infrastructure: Despite the multi-crore renovation, the waiting areas and general

infrastructure of the old hospital building are already showing signs of neglect. Several benches for patients’ attendants and relatives in waiting areas are in need of repairs. The building’s walls show patches of cement erosion and paint peeling off them.

What can be done:

Urgent repairs and a dedicated budget: Authorities should start with setting aside a dedicated maintenance budget which can be used for urgent repairs. A maintenance team should also be appointed to take accountability and ensure regular upkeep of the new infrastructure.

Wastage of medical equipment:

One can spot usable stretchers dumped and lying abandoned at the back of the old building. The equipment could be put to better use for swift movement of patients.

What can be done:

Asset recovery and taking care of inventory: Authorities should initiate a survey to identify all functional or easily repairable equipment. The equipment should then be repaired and put to appropriate use so as to not stress the resource-starved public health system. Any non-functional equipment should be disposed of appropriately.

Secure storage: All equipment currently not in use or awaiting repairs must be stored in a secure facility to prevent damage or pilferage.

What the Authorities Say:

“We maintain heightened vigilance regarding patients’ safety, particularly because we care for

children. In reference to the liquor bottles, security coverage includes three guards in the morning and two guards each during the afternoon and evening shifts. It is possible that the bottles were discarded by workers involved in the recent construction of the new building; however, I will take full cognizance of the matter and initiate the necessary corrective and disciplinary actions. Renovation work for the old building will commence shortly following the required discussions and approvals, after which benches and other facilities will be upgraded.”

Dr Preeti Malpani, Superintendent, Chacha Nehru Hospital

STAFF STRENGTH

OPD – 300-500 (in season)

300-350 (Off season)

Nursing Staff- 60+

Doctors/JRs- 40+

Beds- 100