 Indore Chinese Manjha Menace: Phone Call Saves Man's Life
Indore Chinese Manjha Menace: Phone Call Saves Man's Life

The incident took place around 6 pm in the Hathipala area. The victim, identified as Mohammad Rehan Khan (30), a resident of South Tora, was riding home when the synthetic string got entangled around his neck. As the bike moved forward, the string sliced his throat, causing heavy bleeding. Passersby immediately rushed to help and took him to MY Hospital for treatment.

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:04 AM IST
Indore Chinese Manjha Menace: Phone Call Saves Man's Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accidental phone call saved the life of a 30-year-old man after he slowed his motorcycle to check the incoming call — just moments before a sharp synthetic Chinese manjha (kite string) slashed his neck. Fortunately, the cut was not deep, as the reduced speed helped lessen the impact.

The incident took place around 6 pm in the Hathipala area. The victim, identified as Mohammad Rehan Khan (30), a resident of South Tora, was riding home when the synthetic string got entangled around his neck. As the bike moved forward, the string sliced his throat, causing heavy bleeding. Passersby immediately rushed to help and took him to MY Hospital for treatment.

Rehan’s brother Javed said that his life was saved purely by chance. Just 10 seconds before the incident, Rehan had slowed his bike to check the incoming call. Had he been riding at higher speed, the injury would have been much more severe, Javed added.

Indore News: Businessman Killed In Head-On Bike Accident; Was Returning From Hanuman Temple
Man suffers toe injury from Chinese string

In a separate incident, Jeevan (27), a resident of Satwas, suffered a deep cut to his toe after a Chinese manjha became entangled in his foot near Robot Square on Sunday evening. Due to excessive bleeding, he was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to MY Hospital.

Chinese string claimed life of eighth-grade student earlier

On November 30, a 16-year-old boy, Gulshan Jatav, an eighth-grade student, died after his neck was slashed by Chinese manjha on Bypass Road while returning from a trip to Ralamandal with his brother and friends.

