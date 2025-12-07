 Indore News: Businessman Killed In Head-On Bike Accident; Was Returning From Hanuman Temple
According to a police official, the accident occurred near Jamnia Resort, Devguradia. Jitendra, a resident of Saibaba Nagar, and Rohit, a resident of Shantinathpuri, were returning to Indore on their bike when they were hit by another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Businessman Killed In Head-On Bike Accident; Was Returning From Hanuman Temple | Representative Image

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred killed a businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore late on Saturday evening.

The mishap occurred in Khudail area, where two friends returning from a Hanuman temple were hit by a speeding motorcycle.

Jitendra died in the incident, while his companion, Rohit Verma, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

article-image

MIC member Manish Sharma rushed them to a nearby private hospital, from where they were referred to MY Hospital in critical condition. Here, Jitendra was declared dead later that night, unfortunately.

article-image

The two friends were returning from a visit to the Hanuman Temple when the accident occurred. Jitendra was involved in the construction business. His family includes his wife and a 7-year-old son, while his parents live in Bihar.

According to the family, Jitendra’s younger brother was serving in the Army and died of an illness at a military hospital in Delhi just a month ago. His third brother, Raju, lives in Bihar. Jitendra was the eldest of the three brothers.

The police are investigating the matter.

