Indore News: 48-Year-Old Injured Woman Succumbs To Injuries In Baneshwari Travels Bus Accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 48-year-old woman who was critically injured in an accident on the Indore–Ujjain Road after being hit by a bus belonging to Baneshwari Travels has succumbed to her injuries on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm on Friday near Badodiya village when the bus of BJP MLA Rakesh 'Golu' Shukla’s firm hit two different two-wheelers, leaving four people injured. Angered by the incident, the locals vandalised the bus and assaulted its staff.

Sanwer police station in-charge G S Mahobia said that four people were injured in the accidents who were identified as Saransh Yadav (13), Shivang (19), Azam Khan (50) and Kala Bai (48). Saransh and Shivang are brothers while Azam and Kala Bai was a couple. On Friday night, Kala Bai succumbed to her injuries during treatment at hospital.

The police had registered a case against the errant bus driver under sections 281, 125(a) of the BNS and the section of negligence to death will be added into it.

Deceased had come to collect SIR form

Her brother-in-law Mohammad Aleem Khan said his brother’s family originally lived in Narwal but had recently shifted to Kaytha, Ujjain. On Friday, Kala Bai and her husband Azam had come to Indore to collect an SIR form for the electoral process and were returning home on their two-wheeler in the evening when the Baneshwari Travels bus collided head on with their vehicle. Azam works as a labourer, while Kalabai was a homemaker. The couple had two children.

Family demands strict action and speed regulations

Aleem Khan demanded strict action against the bus driver and called for regulation of bus speeds. He said buses are frequently driven recklessly on roads, and many lives have already been lost in similar accidents.

He also questioned why proper speed monitoring is not being implemented, saying "Why is there no strict enforcement on bus speeds? These drivers risk people’s lives and leave families devastated."

Aleem further appealed to MLA Golu Shukla to instruct bus drivers not to drive so dangerously on the roads, causing threat to people’s lives.

Minister Silawat visits injured boy at Medanta hospital

State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat visited and met with 13-year-old Saransh Yadav, who was injured in the accident, at Medanta Hospital.

Silawat enquired about the well-being of the resident of Highway Dream City, Sanwer Road, and gave instruction to doctors for his better treatment.