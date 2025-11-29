MP News: Supreme Court ‘Supreme’ Only If It Follows Constitution, Says Former Rajya Sabha Member Maulana Mahmood Madani

Mahmood Madani, President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Mahmood Madani sparked a row while addressing a meeting of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind governing body in Bhopal on Saturday, saying that Supreme Court should be considered ‘supreme’ only if it adheres to the Constitution.

Raising concern over growing mistrust in judiciary and increasing hostility against Muslims, Madani claimed certain judicial decisions had raised doubts about neutrality. “After verdicts in Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Gyanwapi and several other matters, it seems courts are functioning under Government pressure for a few years now.

Supreme Court has the right to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and upholds law. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t deserve to be called ‘Supreme’,” he said.

Madani said Muslims are being made to feel unsafe through bulldozer action, mob lynching, economic boycotts and targeted hate campaigns. Anti-conversion laws, he said, are criminalising Islamic preaching and education while some other organisations enjoy freedom. He objected strongly to government interference in Waqf properties.

Muslims, he said, are being targeted for attire, identity and lifestyle, and even as equal citizens, their access to education, employment and social equality is weaker. Attempts to vilify Muslims using Mughal history were also criticised, as actions of rulers cannot be linked to religion.

Injustice triggers ‘Jehad’

Commenting on terms such as “love jehad,” “land jehad” and “thook jehad,” Madani said these were manufactured to defame Muslims. “In Islam, jihad means a struggle against injustice. Whenever there will be injustice, there will be ‘Jehad’. Dead communities surrender to circumstances, living communities never compromise on their rights and identity,” he said, also touching on chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

BJP slams Madani

BJP leaders strongly objected to Madani’s remarks. Minister Vishwas Sarang called them “unfortunate and unacceptable,” warning that any insult to ‘Vande Mataram’ will not be tolerated and suggesting those with a problem chanting it “may move to Pakistan.” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on X that Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of Madani’s statement that apex court had “no right to call itself supreme.”