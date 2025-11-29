 'There Will Be Jihad If...': Jamiat Chief Accuses SC Of Failing To Protect Rights Of Minorities; BJP, VHP Slam Madani - VIDEO
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani sparked controversy, stating, "If there is oppression, there will be jihad" in Bhopal. He accused the Supreme Court and government of undermining minority rights, questioning verdicts on Babri Masjid and triple talaq. BJP and VHP condemned his remarks, with VHP demanding strict action for allegedly instigating Muslim youth.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Left: Mahmood Madani Right: Sambit Patra | X

Bhopal: Mahmood Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind sparked controversy on Saturday with his remarks that "if there is oppression, there will be jihad," while accusing the Supreme Court and the government of undermining the rights of minorities.

"One community has always been targeted. Injustice will lead to jihad. If there is oppression, then there will be jihad," Madani said at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Questioning the Supreme Court's verdict on Babri Masjid and triple talaq, he said,"After the verdict into Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts...Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," he said adressing the crowd.

BJP Slams Madani

Reacting to the remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "In a meeting, the way Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani in Bhopal said that 'Jihad' should be waged wherever there is any kind of suppression is not just provocative but divisive in nature."

"I think that word is so incorrect. We have seen people spreading terror under the name of Jihad, not just in India but across the world," he added.

VHP Slams Madani

Pro-Hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also slammed Madani's remarks and demanded strict action against him. "If a leader like Maulana Madani, who is considered ideal by the Muslim community, calls all Muslims 'jihadi', calls all Muslims a community which is a victim of atrocities and calls upon all Muslims to do 'jihad', who calls all non-Muslims 'murda' - I would like to ask him if all freedom fighters and army jawans are 'murda kaum,' VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

He further said,"He has questioned the Supreme Court too. He has said that the Supreme Court should be supreme and should also do supreme work. Will he give them a certificate for the same? This is the height of 'jihad'."

Demanding action against the former Rajya Sabha MP, he said, "He has instigated and misguided Muslim youth, he has attempted to push them on the path of terrorism. Strict action should be taken. Muslim community shoul decide whether such instigating leadership is acceptable to them."

