MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another child has died in the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy after the death of a child two days ago.

So, the number of children losing their lives due to toxic cough syrup has shot up to 27.

A three-year-and-six-month-old child, Ambika, who had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Nagpur for the past month, lost her life.

According to sources, out of all the children admitted to different hospitals in Nagpur, only three were cured.

Although the state government said it would bear the cost of treatment, the number of children cured was less than expected.

After the Chhindwara tragedy, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said there were 232 drug factories in the state, which were being probed.

The teams of the health department are also checking the quality control system of those drug-manufacturing units, Shukla said.

Each batch of drugs being supplied to the government is thoroughly checked, he said, adding the private supplies are also being monitored, he said.

Shukla said he had written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking to know the name of the person behind issuing the licence to the drug-making unit that produced the killer cough syrup.

He also sought to know whether any checking had been done before renewing the licence.

According to him, such a tragedy had taken place in MP because of the lack of proper monitoring by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Grass is greener on other side

Tamil Nadu has always been considered better than other states in terms of health care. After the tragedy, the MP has lost confidence in Tamil Nadu s healthcare services, he said, adding that the grass is always greener on the other side.