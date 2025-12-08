 MP News: Farmers Stage Protest Over Irregular Urea Distribution; Block National Highway In Chhatarpur
MP News: Farmers Stage Protest Over Irregular Urea Distribution; Block National Highway In Chhatarpur

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers desperate for urea fertiliser staged a protest and blocked the National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, resulting in a half-hour traffic jam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the half-hour jam resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the city, creating chaos.

During the protest, farmers raised slogans against administrative officials who were incompetent in distributing urea fertiliser and against fertiliser black marketing.

Police present on the scene immediately took charge. Initially all the protesting farmers were advised to end the protest, but when they refused, they were forcibly dispersed and the long queue of vehicles was cleared.

Although the administration has set up three counters for distributing slips within the police station premises, and urea fertilser was distributed on Sunday as well, crowds of farmers lined up for urea fertiliser from early morning, and the police had a difficult time managing them.

A team review and cabinet meeting is being held by CM Mohan Yadav in Khajuraho on December 8 & 9. The farmers are struggling with the urea crisis amid the cabinet meeting.

