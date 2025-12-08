MP News: Nurses Caught Making Reel On Bollywood Song At Chhatarpur Hospital's Labour Room; Notice Issued -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse was spotted making reels on Bollywood songs at a labour room of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, drawing strong condemnations from netizens.

The incident came to fore after the reel went viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at Badamalhara Hospital in Chhatarpur district.

After the video surfaced, BMO Mohit Rajput issued a notice to the staff seen in the video and said that action will be taken against them.

Watch the video here:

Nurses Caught Making Reel On Bollywood Song At Labour Room Of Chhatarpur Hospital#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/PWlEHm5QKd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 8, 2025

In the video, a nurse can be seen holding the phone while a bollywood song plays in the background. During this, two others were at a table who also participated in the reel.

Bizarre things for reel?

With the dominance of influencer culture, commoners tend to come-up with various ideas for making reels. In the effort, people end up using inappropriate spots and situations.

Recently, a youth was fined for celebrating birthday on Madhya Pradesh's largest flyover in Jabalpur, using cold-fire and nitrogen smoke.

Youth Celebrates Grand B'day On Jabalpur Flyover For Reels, Apologises After Video Goes Viral#Jabalpur #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/6uybjppPDt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 7, 2025

#WATCH | #Jabalpur Youth Made To Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Flaunting Knife In A Reel #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OpIrxQOwwk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2025

Earlier, in August a youth arrested for flaunting a knife in a reel, after which he was also made to do sit-ups as an apology by Jabalpur police.

Cases of persons making reels at temple premises and even outside police stations were also reported in the past.