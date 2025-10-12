MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Flaunting Knife In Instagram Reel; Sit-Up Apology Video Now Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur landed in trouble after he posted a video on social media showing off a knife.

According to information, the youth posted a reel on instagram which showed him waving a knife and trying to act tough in a film-style manner. The video soon got viral after which the police took action.

#WATCH | #Jabalpur Youth Made To Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Flaunting Knife In A Reel #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OpIrxQOwwk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2025

The incident took place in the Ranjhi police station area. After the video went viral, police identified the accused as Aditya Thakur. Acting swiftly, the Ranjhi police traced and arrested him along with the knife used in the video.

After his arrest, police reprimanded Aditya and made him publicly apologise. He was also made to hold his ears and do sit-ups as punishment.

In front of the police, he promised never to repeat such behavior or carry a knife again. Ironically, his apology video also went viral on social media.

Police said that displaying weapons online is a punishable act and sends a wrong message to society.

Ranjhi police station in-charge Umesh Golhani stated that strict action will continue against anyone indulging in such behavior.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.