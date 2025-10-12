MP News: Dalit Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin’s Feet, Drink Same Water In Damoh—VIDEO Viral

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit man was forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin villager and drink the same water in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, after he shared a meme on social media that angered some locals.
A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media, showing the Dalit youth washing the feet of a man sitting in front of him with his legs stretched out. The brahmin man remains seated while others watch. The youth is then forced to drink the same water he used to wash the feet.
Check out the video below :
The youth, identified as Parshottam Kushwaha, had posted an AI-generated meme on Instagram showing Annu Pandey, another villager, wearing a garland made of shoes.
The post spread quickly, and within minutes villagers became angry.
Although Parshottam deleted the post within 15 minutes and apologised publicly, the matter did not stop there.
Later, some villagers caught him and forced him to wash Annu Pandey’s feet and drink that same water as punishment. They also made him apologize in front of everyone and pay a fine of ₹5,100.
The video of the incident has now gone viral, showing the man being insulted in front of others.
The victim’s family said they are too scared to file a complaint. Police officials have confirmed that the case is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.