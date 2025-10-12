MP News: Dalit Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin’s Feet, Drink Same Water In Damoh—VIDEO Viral

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit man was forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin villager and drink the same water in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, after he shared a meme on social media that angered some locals.

A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media, showing the Dalit youth washing the feet of a man sitting in front of him with his legs stretched out. The brahmin man remains seated while others watch. The youth is then forced to drink the same water he used to wash the feet.

In Damoh, MP, Dalit man Purushottam Kushwaha was forced to wash & drink water from Brahmin Anuj Pandey's feet, plus pay ₹5100 to the community.



This blatant caste atrocity violates SC/ST Act 1989, which punishes such humiliations with up to 6 months jail. Demand justice pic.twitter.com/7b8J3jWZ3A — Joe Franklin (@BornIndian8) October 12, 2025

The youth, identified as Parshottam Kushwaha, had posted an AI-generated meme on Instagram showing Annu Pandey, another villager, wearing a garland made of shoes.

The post spread quickly, and within minutes villagers became angry.

An order that shames humanity has surfaced in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh.



A Dalit, Purushottam Kushwaha, was forced to wash Anuj Pandey's feet and drink the same water.



He was humiliated and also faced the "punishment" of paying 5,100 rupees to the Brahmin community.



If… pic.twitter.com/5NYnLQh06l — Jagrup Singh Parmar (@JagrupParmar) October 12, 2025

Although Parshottam deleted the post within 15 minutes and apologised publicly, the matter did not stop there.

Later, some villagers caught him and forced him to wash Annu Pandey’s feet and drink that same water as punishment. They also made him apologize in front of everyone and pay a fine of ₹5,100.

#MadhyaPradesh Police have launched an investigation into a reported caste-based humiliation in #Damoh district, where a young man was allegedly forced to wash another man’s feet and publicly apologize to the #Brahmin community over an AI-generated social media post. pic.twitter.com/Mwci6Pz8mZ — @TheQuotes (@thequotesnews) October 12, 2025

The video of the incident has now gone viral, showing the man being insulted in front of others.

The victim’s family said they are too scared to file a complaint. Police officials have confirmed that the case is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.