 MP News: 45-Year-Old Worker Dies After Suffering Heart Attack In Agar Malwa; Shop Staff Ignore Him, Sit On Phone While He Struggles--VIDEO
Other staff in the store can be seen talking about accounts and daily work, seemingly unaware or unconcerned about the emergency.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while working at a grocery store in Agar Malwa on Saturday.

A video from inside the shop shows him lying on a chair, gasping and struggling to breathe, while the shop owner sits just a few steps away using his mobile phone.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident took place at Tirupati Traders, where the worker, later identified as Rafiq Khan, suddenly collapsed during his duties.

Rafiq remained in distress for nearly six minutes before he was finally taken to a nearby hospital. Tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

article-image

The video has sparked outrage across social media, with viewers condemning the apathy and lack of urgency shown by the people present.

Many are questioning basic human compassion in such a life-threatening situation.

Locals have called for a proper investigation into the incident and urged authorities to take action against those who failed to assist.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of immediate help during emergencies, especially in public and workplace settings.

