 Indore News: Beheaded Body For Missing CISF Constable Found On Railway Track
Indore News: Beheaded Body For Missing CISF Constable Found On Railway Track

The GRP received information from the railway officials that the body was lying on the railway track

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The beheaded body of a 43-year-old missing CISF constable was found on a railway track near Rajendra Nagar railway crossing. The body was found late on Thursday night but could be identified only on Saturday. It is suspected that he had committed suicide by lying before the train.

According to GRP staff, the deceased was identified as Fateh Ram Meena, a native of Alwar district in Rajasthan. He was a member of the 2007 batch. GRP police station in-charge Rashmi Patidar said “The deceased was posted in CISF training centre in Barwah. His missing report complaint was registered at Sanyogitaganj police station.

