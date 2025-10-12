Indore News: Beheaded Body For Missing Cisf Constable Found On Railway Track |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The beheaded body of a 43-year-old missing CISF constable was found on a railway track near Rajendra Nagar railway crossing. The body was found late on Thursday night but could be identified only on Saturday. It is suspected that he had committed suicide by lying before the train.

According to GRP staff, the deceased was identified as Fateh Ram Meena, a native of Alwar district in Rajasthan. He was a member of the 2007 batch. GRP police station in-charge Rashmi Patidar said “The deceased was posted in CISF training centre in Barwah. His missing report complaint was registered at Sanyogitaganj police station.

The GRP received information from the railway officials that the body was lying on the railway track. It is yet not clear whether he committed suicide or was being accidently run over by train. We have asked information from his training centre’s officials as to whether he had come to Indore on official duty or was off duty.

The police are also investigating whether he has any issues at his workplace.” The police launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.