Indore News: Man Killed, Wife Injured After Truck Hits Bike On Bypass | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was killed while his wife sustained minor injuries, after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind on the Bypass under Kanadiya police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near Phoenix Mall when the couple was returning home from Kshipra area after attending a condolence meet at a relative’s house.

According to police, deceased was identified as Surendra Kanwasiya, a resident of Devguradiya, who worked as a private electrician with Indore Development Authority (IDA).

Surendra’s son, Narendra, said his father was returning home with his wife Vasanta Bai, when a speeding truck rammed into their bike from behind near Phoenix Mall. Surendra got trapped under the truck’s wheel, while his wife was thrown on the roadside, suffering minor injuries.

The impact was so severe that Surendra’s leg was severed. A woman passing by on a two-wheeler tried to drag him from beneath the wheel. Soon after, an auto-rickshaw driver stopped and rushed the injured couple to the hospital, where Surendra was declared dead on arrival.

The truck driver fled the scene, but police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.