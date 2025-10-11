Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight dialysis sessions were disrupted and two surgeries affected at JP Hospital on Saturday following a power supply failure that lasted about an hour. The disruption occurred despite a generator, which was reportedly running low on diesel.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital management, and a probe committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.

According to insiders, dialysis sessions had to be discontinued and two surgeries stopped even after patients were administered anaesthesia. JP Hospital houses critical units including SNCU (paediatric), ICU, and patients on ventilators, heightening concerns over the disruption.

JP Hospital administration maintained that no patients were harmed, citing the availability of a secondary generator.

CMHO-cum-Civil Surgeon Dr Manish Sharma said, “There was a power supply disruption and the generator had insufficient diesel. Show-cause notice has been issued, but no patient was affected as another generator was in operation, so patients are safe.”