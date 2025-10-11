 Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered

Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered

A show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital management

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight dialysis sessions were disrupted and two surgeries affected at JP Hospital on Saturday following a power supply failure that lasted about an hour. The disruption occurred despite a generator, which was reportedly running low on diesel.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital management, and a probe committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.

According to insiders, dialysis sessions had to be discontinued and two surgeries stopped even after patients were administered anaesthesia. JP Hospital houses critical units including SNCU (paediatric), ICU, and patients on ventilators, heightening concerns over the disruption.

Read Also
Worker Gets Electric Shock During Pole Shifting In Jabalpur; Hangs From Wires For 10 Minutes
article-image

JP Hospital administration maintained that no patients were harmed, citing the availability of a secondary generator.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

CMHO-cum-Civil Surgeon Dr Manish Sharma said, “There was a power supply disruption and the generator had insufficient diesel. Show-cause notice has been issued, but no patient was affected as another generator was in operation, so patients are safe.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day

MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Period Of Warmth, Magical Feat, In Disarray & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Period Of Warmth, Magical Feat, In Disarray & More

MP News: Woman Plots Husband’s Killing Just A Month After Wedding

MP News: Woman Plots Husband’s Killing Just A Month After Wedding

Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered

Bhopal News: Power Cut Halts Dialysis, Surgeries At JP Hospital, Probe Ordered

MP News: Bharat Bhavan To Become Excellent Theatre Training Institute, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Bharat Bhavan To Become Excellent Theatre Training Institute, Says CM Mohan Yadav