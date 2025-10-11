 Worker Gets Electric Shock During Pole Shifting In Jabalpur; Hangs From Wires For 10 Minutes
Worker Gets Electric Shock During Pole Shifting In Jabalpur; Hangs From Wires For 10 Minutes

According to information, the incident took place in Raipura village under Panagar police station limits. The work of shifting electric poles was being carried out by a private contractor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying case of electrocution was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday, where a worker got trapped in the live wires after receiving an electric shock and remained hanging from the pole for nearly 10 minutes.

The victim is in critical condition at and is receiving treatment at present.

According to information, the incident took place in Raipura village under Panagar police station limits. The work of shifting electric poles was being carried out by a private contractor. 

During the work, a company employee, Udit Raj Paraste, climbed up a pole to disconnect the power supply. However, the line unexpectedly became live and he was struck by electric current.

Victim on ventilator

Udit then got trapped in the wires and hung from the pole for nearly 10 minutes, struggling in pain. His co-workers and local residents tried to rescue him using wooden sticks and dry ropes but failed. 

The power supply was later cut off, and only then could they bring him down.

He was rushed to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Doctors said his condition remains serious and he is currently on ventilator support.

Panagar police have taken suo motu cognizance in the matter, although no case has been filed yet.

Further details are awaited.

