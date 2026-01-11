'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar | File Pic

Indore: The Congress party organised a 'Nyay Yatra' (Justice March) on Sunday, protesting the contaminated water issue in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the consumption of which led to the death of approximately 20 people and left hundreds ill.

The march saw the participation of prominent leaders, including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, senior leader Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, and Meenakshi Natarajan, along with a large number of party workers.

Addressing the media as the march reached Rajwada from the Bada Ganpati area, Umang Singhar (Leader of Opposition, MP Assembly accused the BJP of not caring for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura.

"21 people died, but it makes no difference to the BJP; no one wants to take responsibility. They did not care for the Hindu families of Bhagirathpura, yet they claim to worry about Hindus in Bangladesh," Singhar accused.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan took a sharp aim at the BJP-led Centre and State governments, citing water contamination in Indore and air pollution in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Natarajan said, "On one hand, we talk about being in 'Amrit Kaal' and becoming a 'Vishwaguru' (Global Teacher), yet people are losing their lives by drinking poisonous water. What could be more tragic than this? A city that consistently claims to be the cleanest in the country lacks safe drinking water. In Delhi, where the same party is in power [at the centre], there is no clean air."

She further demanded accountability from Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, stating that the party will be raising the issue in the Lok Sabha.

"Where fascist traditions take root, everything appears beautiful only on the surface--even Hitler's Germany looked beautiful from the outside. We have gathered here at the call of Rahul Gandhi, and he will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha as well."

Additionally. Jitu Patwari, PCC Chief, slammed the local administration and the state leadership over the lack of accountability for cough syrup deaths, the temple stepwell tragedy, and the water contamination issue.

"Kailash Vijayvargiya must take responsibility for this. Children died due to cough syrup, and 36 people died in the Indore temple stepwell (Baori) tragedy, yet no one held themselves accountable. The 'Modi Model' has failed across the state. The 'useless' Mayor has dragged the hard work of Indore's citizens and sanitation workers into the mud," he accused.

He further criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, adding that the Congress will conduct a 'Water Audit' across the state.

"CM Mohan Yadav is holding farmers' conventions; he should be ashamed. Congress will now conduct a 'Water Audit' across the entire state. We will fight for 'Jal, Jangal, Zameen' (Water, Forest, Land). Rahul Gandhi is fully aware of the situation and will be visiting Indore soon," he stated.

Earlier on January 6, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court held a hearing on Indore's Bhagirathpura water contamination case and expressed serious concern over the incident, seeking a detailed report of the matter at the next hearing.

The Court also directed the state's Chief Secretary to appear before it through video conferencing on the next hearing scheduled for January 15. The court heard all the petitions related to the Bhagirathpura case together, including a petition filed by Indore High Court Bar Association President, Ritesh Inani.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism, as it claimed several lives and affected many families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people.

