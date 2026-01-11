Atishi Video Row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Blasts Oppn Over 'Communal Politics' | VIDEO

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday hit out at opposition parties, namely, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, for what he alleged ``attempting to divide people of the state on the basis of religion’’.

Interacting with newspersons after inaugurating the district library in Bathinda, about the alleged remarks of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Gurus, Mann called the said video clip as fake and accused the BJP of indulging in hatred driven politics by circulating a doctored video of Delhi’s former chief minister Atishi.

The chief minister also attacked the Congress and SAD calling their statements ``identical’’ and held that all the opposition parties’ only agenda was to target him.

It may be recalled that a row between ruling AAP and the opposition parties in Punjab has been flaring up in Punjab over the recent alleged remarks of Atishi - an AAP legislator and the leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly – on Sikh Gurus, with both sides staging protests against each other across Punjab on Saturday.

ATISHI NEVER SAID WORD `GURU’: MANN

Accused BJP of ``editing’’ the said video clip and adding false subtitles and reiterating that Atishi never used the word ``Guru’’ while speaking in the Delhi assembly, Mann held that the forensic examination also established that she never used the word ``Guru’’.

Also, it was on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Jalandhar resident that an FIR was registered, the clip tested by the forensic lab and it was found out that it was ``doctored’’. He went on to further allege that therefore, it was the BJP which had done sacrilege by adding the word Guru in the subtitle as the said video clip was posted with subtitles on social media by Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra to defame AAP leader Atishi.