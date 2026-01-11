Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda | Representational Image

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday said a case was registered against nine people after around 300 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Hanamkonda.

In a complaint filed on January 9, animal welfare activists Adulapuram Goutham and Farzana Begum alleged that 300 stray dogs were killed in Shayampet and Arepally villages over three days from January 6.

The activists accused the Sarpanches and Gram Panchayat Secretaries of hiring two individuals to poison the dogs and later dump the carcasses on the outskirts of the villages.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other applicable laws at Shyampet police station.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

