 Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full List

The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut in several parts of the city on Sunday, October 12, 2025, due to departmental and construction work.

Power supply will remain off in the following areas during the mentioned hours.

Area:
Bapu Ki Kutiya, Dynamic Centre, Chita Complex, Lahoti Chamber, Plot No. 216 to 235, Nafees Complex, Hotel Amar Vilas, Hargovind Complex, Resonance Coaching, Bank of India and surrounding areas, Opposite DB Mall Zone-1 MP Nagar, Kamdhenu Complex, Sunny Palace, Plot No. 195-A, Shashibala Tower, Bank Street Zone-2, Smriti Hotel, Raja Parisar, KK Plaza, Nirmal Nursing Home, Doon Motors, Alankar Complex, Manjit Arcade, ICICI, BSNL Office, Pethiya, State Bank of Indore and nearby areas of MP Nagar.
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...
article-image

Area:
Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital, CPRI Colony, D.K. Tower, Girnar Complex, Bank of Baroda, Indrapuri A-Sector, Bharat Nagar, Nirja Nagar, Chhatrasal Nagar and nearby areas.
Industrial areas — H.L. Passey Eng. Pvt. Ltd., SK Industries, Champion Engineering, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., CL Automotors Pvt. Ltd., Copper Strips, Electro Auto, MP Agro Industries, Shree Cable, Kochhar Glass, Inox Product, Narmada Transmission, Ashoka Ice, 3B Black Bio Dx Ltd., Sugo Industries, Hind Pharma, R.C. Printer-II, Mechman Industries, Aditya Food, Narmada Equipments, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises.
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities
Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities
One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rising Crimes
One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rising Crimes
Who Are Nobel Laureates Esther Duflo & Abhijit Banerjee & Why Are They Leaving US For Switzerland?
Who Are Nobel Laureates Esther Duflo & Abhijit Banerjee & Why Are They Leaving US For Switzerland?
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD

Area:
Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noormahal Road, Kumharpura, Itwara, Bhopal Talkies area, Model Ground Petrol Pump, Shahjahanabad, Lady Hospital Machhli Market, and nearby localities.
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...
article-image

Area:
Ganesh Mandir, Rajgaliya Colony, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Market, Phoota Makbara, Gour Market, Agrwal Dharamshala, Prem Kunti, Manohar Dairy, Ram Mandir, Gurubaksh Ki Tallaiya, Sadbhavna Trust Hospital, New Kabad Khana, Hamidia Road, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti area.
Time: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Reason: Construction work

Area:
Sulabh Complex, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate, Amra Vihar, CHC Kolar, DK Honey Homes, DK Bridge Tower, Aamra Shri & Vaibhav Marriage Garden, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow.
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Reason: Departmental work

Note: The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full...

Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...

Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...

Bhopal News: Burglars’ Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Bhopal News: Burglars’ Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

MP News: SC Awards ₹8 Lakh To Train Mishap Victim’s Family; Sets Aside Bhopal Railway Claims...

MP News: SC Awards ₹8 Lakh To Train Mishap Victim’s Family; Sets Aside Bhopal Railway Claims...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: DEG, EG Tests Now Must For Syrups After Chhindwara Tragedy

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: DEG, EG Tests Now Must For Syrups After Chhindwara Tragedy