Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut in several parts of the city on Sunday, October 12, 2025, due to departmental and construction work.

Power supply will remain off in the following areas during the mentioned hours.

Area:

Bapu Ki Kutiya, Dynamic Centre, Chita Complex, Lahoti Chamber, Plot No. 216 to 235, Nafees Complex, Hotel Amar Vilas, Hargovind Complex, Resonance Coaching, Bank of India and surrounding areas, Opposite DB Mall Zone-1 MP Nagar, Kamdhenu Complex, Sunny Palace, Plot No. 195-A, Shashibala Tower, Bank Street Zone-2, Smriti Hotel, Raja Parisar, KK Plaza, Nirmal Nursing Home, Doon Motors, Alankar Complex, Manjit Arcade, ICICI, BSNL Office, Pethiya, State Bank of Indore and nearby areas of MP Nagar.

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area:

Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital, CPRI Colony, D.K. Tower, Girnar Complex, Bank of Baroda, Indrapuri A-Sector, Bharat Nagar, Nirja Nagar, Chhatrasal Nagar and nearby areas.

Industrial areas — H.L. Passey Eng. Pvt. Ltd., SK Industries, Champion Engineering, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., CL Automotors Pvt. Ltd., Copper Strips, Electro Auto, MP Agro Industries, Shree Cable, Kochhar Glass, Inox Product, Narmada Transmission, Ashoka Ice, 3B Black Bio Dx Ltd., Sugo Industries, Hind Pharma, R.C. Printer-II, Mechman Industries, Aditya Food, Narmada Equipments, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area:

Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noormahal Road, Kumharpura, Itwara, Bhopal Talkies area, Model Ground Petrol Pump, Shahjahanabad, Lady Hospital Machhli Market, and nearby localities.

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Area:

Ganesh Mandir, Rajgaliya Colony, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Market, Phoota Makbara, Gour Market, Agrwal Dharamshala, Prem Kunti, Manohar Dairy, Ram Mandir, Gurubaksh Ki Tallaiya, Sadbhavna Trust Hospital, New Kabad Khana, Hamidia Road, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti area.

Time: 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Reason: Construction work

Area:

Sulabh Complex, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate, Amra Vihar, CHC Kolar, DK Honey Homes, DK Bridge Tower, Aamra Shri & Vaibhav Marriage Garden, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow.

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Reason: Departmental work

Note: The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.