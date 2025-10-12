Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In Temperature In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a shift in its weather regime as the southwest monsoon begins to withdraw slowly.

Meteorologists say that while the large monsoon influence is weakening, smaller local weather systems will continue to bring occasional rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, especially over eastern and southern districts.

Read Also From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal

Weather Forecast

Bhopal: Currently, Bhopal is seeing a cooler night. The forecast for today indicates a high near 29 °C and a low around 18 °C. Skies are expected to be generally clear, with a slight haze possible in the morning. Light winds are expected, coming from the northeast at around 7–10 km/h.

Indore: The weather in Indore will be mostly clear with some haze. A daytime high of about 30 °C (≈ 86 °F) is expected, and overnight lows may hover near 17-18 °C (≈ 63-64 °F). Little to no rainfall is expected through the day.

Other districts (eastern & southern parts): Areas such as Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Dindori continue to face chances of scattered thunderstorms and localized showers, especially in the late afternoon or evening hours.

The western parts of MP are likely to see mostly dry conditions, with occasional clouds but little rain.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, convective activity remains possible. Isolated thunderstorms and showers may linger.

The meteorological department has issued advisories for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in selected districts, urging caution in low-lying and forested regions.

Temperatures are expected to gradually inch upward during the daytime in many areas as the monsoon influence fades. Nights will continue to cool, offering some relief.

According to the state meteorological cell, daytime temperatures will remain fairly stable over the next 24 hours, with only minor fluctuations. Nights, however, are becoming noticeably cooler.

The forecasters caution that isolated convective activity could still trigger short bursts of downpour in districts like Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Shahdol, and Anuppur.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is in a transitional phase. Though the large monsoon systems are receding, scattered rain events and thunderstorm activity will not disappear overnight.