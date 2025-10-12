 Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In Temperature In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In Temperature In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In Temperature In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & More

The forecasters caution that isolated convective activity could still trigger short bursts of downpour in districts like Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Shahdol, and Anuppur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a shift in its weather regime as the southwest monsoon begins to withdraw slowly.

Meteorologists say that while the large monsoon influence is weakening, smaller local weather systems will continue to bring occasional rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, especially over eastern and southern districts.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

Weather Forecast

Bhopal: Currently, Bhopal is seeing a cooler night. The forecast for today indicates a high near 29 °C and a low around 18 °C. Skies are expected to be generally clear, with a slight haze possible in the morning. Light winds are expected, coming from the northeast at around 7–10 km/h.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities
Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities
One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rising Crimes
One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rising Crimes
Who Are Nobel Laureates Esther Duflo & Abhijit Banerjee & Why Are They Leaving US For Switzerland?
Who Are Nobel Laureates Esther Duflo & Abhijit Banerjee & Why Are They Leaving US For Switzerland?
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD
Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD

Indore: The weather in Indore will be mostly clear with some haze. A daytime high of about 30 °C (≈ 86 °F) is expected, and overnight lows may hover near 17-18 °C (≈ 63-64 °F). Little to no rainfall is expected through the day.

Other districts (eastern & southern parts): Areas such as Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Dindori continue to face chances of scattered thunderstorms and localized showers, especially in the late afternoon or evening hours.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...
article-image

The western parts of MP are likely to see mostly dry conditions, with occasional clouds but little rain.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, convective activity remains possible. Isolated thunderstorms and showers may linger.

The meteorological department has issued advisories for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in selected districts, urging caution in low-lying and forested regions.

Temperatures are expected to gradually inch upward during the daytime in many areas as the monsoon influence fades. Nights will continue to cool, offering some relief.

According to the state meteorological cell, daytime temperatures will remain fairly stable over the next 24 hours, with only minor fluctuations. Nights, however, are becoming noticeably cooler.

The forecasters caution that isolated convective activity could still trigger short bursts of downpour in districts like Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Shahdol, and Anuppur.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is in a transitional phase. Though the large monsoon systems are receding, scattered rain events and thunderstorm activity will not disappear overnight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut October 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indrapuri B-Sector, BMC & More, Check Full...

Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...

Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...

Bhopal News: Burglars’ Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Bhopal News: Burglars’ Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

MP News: SC Awards ₹8 Lakh To Train Mishap Victim’s Family; Sets Aside Bhopal Railway Claims...

MP News: SC Awards ₹8 Lakh To Train Mishap Victim’s Family; Sets Aside Bhopal Railway Claims...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: DEG, EG Tests Now Must For Syrups After Chhindwara Tragedy

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: DEG, EG Tests Now Must For Syrups After Chhindwara Tragedy