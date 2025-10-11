 Bhopal News: Burglars’ Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh
Bhopal News: Burglars' Gang Busted, 3 Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Stolen items worth Rs 3.5 lakh, a scooter and tools used in the crimes have been recovered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With A Pistol | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Saturday cracked two theft cases and arrested two members of a gang involved in thefts from hardware shops. Stolen items worth Rs 3.5 lakh, a scooter and tools used in the crimes have been recovered.

Police station incharge Ras Bihari Sharma said the arrested accused Farman alias Pammi, a resident of Khateja Masjid area, and Rizwan from Qazi Camp, were arrested and sent to jail.

The third accused, Shahid also from Qazi Camp, is absconding. The accused were identified through 650 CCTV footage clips.

On September 30, a trader from Semri village lodged a complaint that thieves broke the lock of his electrical workshop in Shanti Bihar Market and stole around 13 packets of copper wire, 11 reels of DC wire and 50 kg of brass bush.

On August 14, 80-kg of copper wire was stolen from a motor binding shop in Badjhiri. The stolen items were being sold to Shahid who runs a scrap shop and is currently on the run.

