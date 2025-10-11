MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman And Infant Dead As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur District |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot when a motorcycle was hit by a speeding Hyva dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the Lamheta Bypass under Tilwara police station limits. The family was riding towards Bargi before the tragedy occurred.

The motorcycle rider, who is reported to be the woman’s husband, sustained critical injuries in the accident. His condition remains serious and he is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur.

As soon as information about the accident was received, Tilwara police rushed to the spot. With the help of the 108 ambulance service, police shifted the injured man to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Police officials immediately took control of the accident site and began their initial investigation into the matter.

Eyewitnesses said the dumper was being driven at high speed and collided with the motorcycle.

After the accident, the dumper driver fled from the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused driver.

The sudden tragedy has left the family and local residents in shock.