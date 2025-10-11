 MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

The motorcycle rider, who is reported to be the woman’s husband, sustained critical injuries in the accident. His condition remains serious and he is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman And Infant Dead As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur District |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot when a motorcycle was hit by a speeding Hyva dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the Lamheta Bypass under Tilwara police station limits. The family was riding towards Bargi before the tragedy occurred.

Read Also
MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...
article-image

The motorcycle rider, who is reported to be the woman’s husband, sustained critical injuries in the accident. His condition remains serious and he is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur.

As soon as information about the accident was received, Tilwara police rushed to the spot. With the help of the 108 ambulance service, police shifted the injured man to the hospital for urgent medical care.

FPJ Shorts
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix

Police officials immediately took control of the accident site and began their initial investigation into the matter.

Read Also
MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...
article-image

Eyewitnesses said the dumper was being driven at high speed and collided with the motorcycle.

After the accident, the dumper driver fled from the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused driver.

The sudden tragedy has left the family and local residents in shock.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull...

MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull...

Bhopal News: NGT Slams BMC Over Illegal Tree Felling In Kolar Area, Orders For Detailed Report...

Bhopal News: NGT Slams BMC Over Illegal Tree Felling In Kolar Area, Orders For Detailed Report...

MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...