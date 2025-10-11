 MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi Lags Behind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi Lags Behind

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi Lags Behind

In handling malnutrition, the performance of Shivpuri and Ashoknagar was below average; Government evaluated the performance of districts in various sectors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Aditi On Top, Somwanshi Below In Carrying Out Govt Schemes | Represenatative Image (India Today)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district is on top in terms of implementing the schemes of the Centre and those of the state government.

Neemuch, Khargone, Betul and Jhabua have followed suit.

Sidhi, Singrauli, Gwalior, Umaria, and Dindori are far behind other districts in carrying out the schemes launched by the Centre and the state.

Aditi Garg is the collector of Mandsaur district, the performance of which has been better than others in implementing government schemes.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Police Arrest Alwar Resident Mangat Singh For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI Under Official Secrets Act
Rajasthan Police Arrest Alwar Resident Mangat Singh For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI Under Official Secrets Act
Mumbai: Real Estate Contractor Arrested In Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai: Real Estate Contractor Arrested In Alleged Multi-Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Mahindra Lifespace Bags ₹800 Crore Redevelopment Project In Malad West
Mumbai News: Mahindra Lifespace Bags ₹800 Crore Redevelopment Project In Malad West
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Launch Two Major Agricultural Projects Worth ₹42,000 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Launch Two Major Agricultural Projects Worth ₹42,000 Crore

On the other hand, the performance of Sidhi district has been poor in carrying out the schemes. The collector of Sidhi is Swarochish Somwanshi.

Marks were fixed for a district for implementing state and central schemes. The state government has fixed criteria for evaluating the performance of a district.

According to the criteria, five top-performing and five below-average-performing districts have been selected.

Balaghat, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, and Barwani have been ahead of others in implementing schemes related to checking malnutrition.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Sangh Centenary Auditorium' In Ratlam
article-image

The performance of Damoh, Ashoknagar, Sidhi, Vidisha, and Shivpuri was not up to the mark.

The performance of Chhatarpur, Ashoknagar, Guna, Dhar and Agar Malwa was better than others in terms of maintaining cowsheds. But Ujjain, Datia, Shivpuri, and Satna did not perform well in this regard.

In case of forest rights, Barwani, Umaria, Khargone, Sidhi and Shahdol have been among the districts which have long-pending claims.

In terms of revenue case disposal, Jhabua, Balaghat, Singrauli, Mandla and Betul were ahead of others. The performance of Bhopal, Anuppur, Panna, Sidhi, and Tikamgarh was not up to the mark.

In mutation cases, Betul, Singrauli, Neemuch, Harda and Chhindwara were on top.

But the performance of Jabalpur, Anuppur, Ratlam, Panna and Chhatarpur was below average.

In collecting revenues, Dindori, Anuppur, Narmadapuram, Chhatarpur, and Sidhi performed well. But Shivpuri, Agar-Malwa, Sagar, Sheopur, and Barwani did not perform better in this regard.

Khargone, Harda, Shahdol, Sehore, and Dindori performed well in implementing Swamitva Yojna.

The performance of Morena, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Gwalior was not on expected lines.

Shahdol ahead, Dhar lags behind in PM Housing Scheme

Shahdol, Katni, Balaghat, Alirajpur, and Panna have done better than other districts in implementing PM Housing Scheme. The performance of Khandwa, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar was not up to the mark.

School education also evaluated

In school education, the performance of Neemuch was well. But the performance of Shivpuri was poor with 13% of marks. Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Betul, and Sheopur also did not perform well in this area.

Singrauli reached 99% target, Gwalior achieved just 33%in Lakhpati Didi

In implementing Lakhpati Didi Initiative, Singrauli completed 99% of the target, and Gwalior could complete just 33%.

In the Central Government s Lakhpati Didi Initiative, Singrauli completed 99% of the target, Tikamgarh 93%, and Dewas 90%. But Gwalior achieved only 33%, Mauganj 42%, and Barwani 43% of the target.

[Story by Nitendra Sharma]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...

Madhya Pradesh October 11 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dips To 14°C In Parts Of State As Early...

Madhya Pradesh October 11 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dips To 14°C In Parts Of State As Early...

MP News: Forest Department Clueless, 2 Tigers Spotted Near Water and Land Management Institute

MP News: Forest Department Clueless, 2 Tigers Spotted Near Water and Land Management Institute

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex- PWD Chief Engineer Finds 5 Bank Accounts, Property Papers

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex- PWD Chief Engineer Finds 5 Bank Accounts, Property Papers