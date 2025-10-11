MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi Lags Behind

Aditi On Top, Somwanshi Below In Carrying Out Govt Schemes | Represenatative Image (India Today)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district is on top in terms of implementing the schemes of the Centre and those of the state government.

Neemuch, Khargone, Betul and Jhabua have followed suit.

Sidhi, Singrauli, Gwalior, Umaria, and Dindori are far behind other districts in carrying out the schemes launched by the Centre and the state.

Aditi Garg is the collector of Mandsaur district, the performance of which has been better than others in implementing government schemes.

On the other hand, the performance of Sidhi district has been poor in carrying out the schemes. The collector of Sidhi is Swarochish Somwanshi.

Marks were fixed for a district for implementing state and central schemes. The state government has fixed criteria for evaluating the performance of a district.

According to the criteria, five top-performing and five below-average-performing districts have been selected.

Balaghat, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, and Barwani have been ahead of others in implementing schemes related to checking malnutrition.

The performance of Damoh, Ashoknagar, Sidhi, Vidisha, and Shivpuri was not up to the mark.

The performance of Chhatarpur, Ashoknagar, Guna, Dhar and Agar Malwa was better than others in terms of maintaining cowsheds. But Ujjain, Datia, Shivpuri, and Satna did not perform well in this regard.

In case of forest rights, Barwani, Umaria, Khargone, Sidhi and Shahdol have been among the districts which have long-pending claims.

In terms of revenue case disposal, Jhabua, Balaghat, Singrauli, Mandla and Betul were ahead of others. The performance of Bhopal, Anuppur, Panna, Sidhi, and Tikamgarh was not up to the mark.

In mutation cases, Betul, Singrauli, Neemuch, Harda and Chhindwara were on top.

But the performance of Jabalpur, Anuppur, Ratlam, Panna and Chhatarpur was below average.

In collecting revenues, Dindori, Anuppur, Narmadapuram, Chhatarpur, and Sidhi performed well. But Shivpuri, Agar-Malwa, Sagar, Sheopur, and Barwani did not perform better in this regard.

Khargone, Harda, Shahdol, Sehore, and Dindori performed well in implementing Swamitva Yojna.

The performance of Morena, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Gwalior was not on expected lines.

Shahdol ahead, Dhar lags behind in PM Housing Scheme

Shahdol, Katni, Balaghat, Alirajpur, and Panna have done better than other districts in implementing PM Housing Scheme. The performance of Khandwa, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar was not up to the mark.

School education also evaluated

In school education, the performance of Neemuch was well. But the performance of Shivpuri was poor with 13% of marks. Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Betul, and Sheopur also did not perform well in this area.

Singrauli reached 99% target, Gwalior achieved just 33%in Lakhpati Didi

In implementing Lakhpati Didi Initiative, Singrauli completed 99% of the target, and Gwalior could complete just 33%.

In the Central Government s Lakhpati Didi Initiative, Singrauli completed 99% of the target, Tikamgarh 93%, and Dewas 90%. But Gwalior achieved only 33%, Mauganj 42%, and Barwani 43% of the target.

[Story by Nitendra Sharma]