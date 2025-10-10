 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Sangh Centenary Auditorium' In Ratlam
CM Yadav said social organisations, with society’s support, accomplish works of community importance such as building temples, schools, and public institutions

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constructed “Sangh Centenary Auditorium” was inaugurated on Friday by CM Mohan Yadav at Saraswati Vidya Mandir campus, Katju Nagar, Ratlam. Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said social organisations, with society’s support, accomplish works of community importance such as building temples, schools, and public institutions. He praised Saraswati Vidya Mandir and the community’s contribution toward this noble cause.

He highlighted that while many countries are economically and militarily strong, India remains guided by Sanatan culture and the values of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah.” He added that India has maintained its leadership in education and culture since ancient times, through world-renowned centres like Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramaditya Shila, which attracted global scholars to learn good governance.

State MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap described CM Yadav as the “modern Vishwakarma of Ujjain,” praising his dedication to innovation and development. Other speakers included Akhilesh Mishra, Vidya Bharati’s Central Region Organisation Minister, Virendra Sakhlecha, school president, and Prakash Dhankhar, Vidya Bharati Malwa Province president. Girl students presented a graceful Saraswati Vandana. Former Minister Himmat Kothari, Mayor Prahlad Patel, and others attended, and the CM honoured donors who contributed to the auditorium.

CM Yadav also assured farmers of government support during difficult times. At Banjali airstrip, farmers welcomed him, thanking him for relief funds for soybean crop damage from excess rain, with several receiving up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

