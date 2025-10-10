MP News: Now, SDOP Suspended In ₹2.96 Crore Hawala Money Loot | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni Sub divisional police officer Pooja Pandey has been suspended for her alleged involvement in looting Rs 2.96 crore Hawala money being in a car to Maharashtra, said officials on Friday.

On Thursday, nine police personnel were suspended in connection with the loot. Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana issued an order suspending SDOP Pandey based on the report of the IG Jabalpur Pramod Verma, an official said.

During the suspension period, she will be posted at the police headquarters in Bhopal.

Two days ago during the routine vehicle checking, the police staff of Bandol police station stopped a car in the Siladehi forest area, during search they found huge cash of Rs 2.96 crore.

The police discovered a large amount of cash, which was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra. However, instead of seizing the cash, they beat up the driver, chased him away and tried to usurp it, police said. The police team also did not keep their seniors informed about the hawala money.

The alleged crime came to light after the driver and a businessman, who had sent the money, approached the police, prompting IG Verma to order a probe.

The investigation into the incident was assigned to Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta, who arrived in Seoni on Thursday night. Meantime, the police recovered the amount of Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday. The IG has sought a detailed report on the incident within three days.

IG Verma said that a proposal was sent to the police headquarters in Bhopal for taking action against the SDOP, following which the suspension order was issued.

The other suspended police personnel included Bandol station in-charge Arpit Bhairam, head constables Makhan and Ravindra Uike, constables Jagdish Yadav, Yogendra Chaurasia, Ritesh (driver), Neeraj Rajput, Kedar and Sadafal, he added.