MP News: 40-Year-Old Drunk Man Attacks Wife, 2-Year-Old Daughter With Sickle In Satna; Both Seriously Injured

Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old drunk man allegedly attacked his wife and toddler daughter with a sickle following a domestic dispute in Satna on Friday.

Both victims are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Satna.

The incident took place in Majhgawan town on Friday morning. Both victims are receiving treatment at the district hospital in Satna.

Rakesh, a daily-wage laborer living in a rented house with his family, had been involved in ongoing arguments with his wife, Ramvati Verma (35).

On Friday, a minor quarrel escalated, and he reportedly lost control, first attacking his wife with sticks and then striking both his wife and two-year-old daughter with a sickle.

At the time of the attack, Ramvati was sitting inside the house holding her daughter Nandini in her lap. Ramvati suffered severe injuries, including the loss of two fingers and a deep head wound.

The toddler also sustained a serious head injury and was bleeding heavily. Neighbors raised an alarm, prompting the attacker to flee the scene.

The Majhgawan police arrived promptly and took both victims to CHC Majhgawan, from where they were referred to the district hospital, Satna for further treatment. Doctors confirmed that both are currently stable and out of immediate danger.

Police have registered a case against Rakesh Verma for a life-threatening attack on his wife and daughter. Preliminary investigations suggest he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Authorities are actively searching for him and raiding possible hideouts.

Local residents said the couple had frequent domestic disputes in the past. This incident underscores the dangers of domestic violence combined with alcohol and uncontrolled anger, putting innocent lives at serious risk.