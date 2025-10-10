 Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Police Beat Him With Sticks; Two Cops Suspended Pending Investigation; CCTV Clip Viral
It has also been reported that Udit was the brother-in-law of a DSP posted in Balaghat.

Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old M.Tech student died after an alleged police beating in Bhopal on Thursday.

Two police officers involved have been suspended pending investigation.

A CCTV video from the area has surfaced, showing the student standing without a shirt while police officer beat him with sticks.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the boy was with a few friends, drinking alcohol, when police arrived. During the interaction, he was allegedly hit with sticks, which led to serious injuries and eventually his death.

The incident happened in the Piplani area, and police have started investigating the circumstances.

The student has been identified as Udit Kumar Gayki, a final-year M.Tech student from VIT Sehore. He was the son of Raj Kumar, an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB).

It has also been reported that Udit was the brother-in-law of a DSP posted in Balaghat.

After the incident, two police officers, Saurabh Arya and Santosh, were suspended.

Police said they are investigating the matter carefully, talking to witnesses, and collecting evidence to understand what really happened. Authorities have asked people to stay calm while the inquiry continues.

The news has shocked Udit’s family, friends, and local residents. Many are worried about police behavior and the safety of citizens during such encounters.

Udit’s sudden death has left his family heartbroken, and police have promised to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

The case has also sparked discussions about accountability and proper conduct among police officers.

Officials are continuing their inquiry, and more updates are expected in the coming days.

