 Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case

Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case

During interrogation, both confessed to stealing the jewellery bag while the complainant was asleep

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Nishatpura police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered stolen jewellery worth about Rs 3.45 crore, including 3.33 kg of gold, 803 grammes of silver and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

According to reports, complainant Rambabu Rathore, owner of a jewellery shop at Chhola Mandir, lodged a report stating that he sells gold and silver ornaments in various cities. On Monday, he left for Bina (Sagar district) with a bag full of jewellery, but returned to Bhopal due to heavy rain.

Around 11 pm, he stopped at a roadside dhaba in Bhanpur for dinner and liquor. Feeling dizzy, he parked his car near a showroom in Karond and fell asleep on the driver’s seat. When he woke up around 4 am, the bag containing ornaments was missing. A case was registered on his complaint.

Read Also
MP Shocker! 'Kaam Ho Gaya,' 17-Year-Old Married Woman Video Calls Lover After Brutally Killing...
article-image

DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal said joint teams from Nishatpura, Gandhi Nagar and Chhola Mandir police stations were formed, and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for arrest of the accused. CCTV footage from more than 100 cameras was examined. Based on inputs, police detained two suspects — Harish Yadav (25), an auto driver, and Deepak Suryavanshi (26) of Shiv Nagar Colony.

FPJ Shorts
Uber Expands Intercity Motorhome Service To Mumbai, Bangalore & Pune After Delhi NCR Success
Uber Expands Intercity Motorhome Service To Mumbai, Bangalore & Pune After Delhi NCR Success
Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow
Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine De Klerk's Sensational Knock Helps South Africa Beat India By 3 Wickets
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine De Klerk's Sensational Knock Helps South Africa Beat India By 3 Wickets
Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law
Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law

During interrogation, both confessed to stealing the jewellery bag while the complainant was asleep. The stolen items were later recovered from Harish Yadav’s rented house.

Thieves target sleeping victims

Police said the duo roamed the city in their auto at night and targeted intoxicated people sleeping in vehicles or roadside areas, stealing valuables that often went unreported. Both have prior criminal records under the Arms Act and the State Security Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex-PWD Chief Engineer Unearths Assets Worth ₹60 Crore

MP News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex-PWD Chief Engineer Unearths Assets Worth ₹60 Crore

Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case

Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case

Bhopal News: No Reported Case Of Adulterated Cough Syrup Causing Kidney Failure Among Kids In City

Bhopal News: No Reported Case Of Adulterated Cough Syrup Causing Kidney Failure Among Kids In City

MP News: EOW Books Company Director For Cheating Investors Of ₹35.75 Crore

MP News: EOW Books Company Director For Cheating Investors Of ₹35.75 Crore

MP News: State Nets ₹74,300 Crore Investment At Mumbai Meet

MP News: State Nets ₹74,300 Crore Investment At Mumbai Meet