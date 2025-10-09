Bhopal News: 2 Held, Gold Worth ₹3.45 Crore Recovered In Jewellery Theft Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Nishatpura police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered stolen jewellery worth about Rs 3.45 crore, including 3.33 kg of gold, 803 grammes of silver and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

According to reports, complainant Rambabu Rathore, owner of a jewellery shop at Chhola Mandir, lodged a report stating that he sells gold and silver ornaments in various cities. On Monday, he left for Bina (Sagar district) with a bag full of jewellery, but returned to Bhopal due to heavy rain.

Around 11 pm, he stopped at a roadside dhaba in Bhanpur for dinner and liquor. Feeling dizzy, he parked his car near a showroom in Karond and fell asleep on the driver’s seat. When he woke up around 4 am, the bag containing ornaments was missing. A case was registered on his complaint.

DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal said joint teams from Nishatpura, Gandhi Nagar and Chhola Mandir police stations were formed, and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for arrest of the accused. CCTV footage from more than 100 cameras was examined. Based on inputs, police detained two suspects — Harish Yadav (25), an auto driver, and Deepak Suryavanshi (26) of Shiv Nagar Colony.

During interrogation, both confessed to stealing the jewellery bag while the complainant was asleep. The stolen items were later recovered from Harish Yadav’s rented house.

Thieves target sleeping victims

Police said the duo roamed the city in their auto at night and targeted intoxicated people sleeping in vehicles or roadside areas, stealing valuables that often went unreported. Both have prior criminal records under the Arms Act and the State Security Act.