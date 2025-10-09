 MP News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex-PWD Chief Engineer Unearths Assets Worth ₹60 Crore
MP News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex-PWD Chief Engineer Unearths Assets Worth ₹60 Crore

Assets worth over 25 times known income unearthed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta police, Bhopal raided four premises of retired Public Works Department engineer-in-chief (ENC) Govind Prasad Mehra and found disproportionate assets worth Rs 60 crore.

The investigation revealed that Mehra amassed wealth far in excess of his legal income through rampant corruption during his career.

In the raids assets, jewellery, factories and investments worth Rs 60 crores were found.

The teams simultaneously raided his residence in Bhopal, A-6 Mannipuram Colony, his son Rohit’s flat number 508 in Opal Regency in Dana Pani, pipe factory KT Industries in Govindpura and his property in Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil of Narmadapuram at 6 AM.

Mehra received approximately Rs 2.5 crore as salary and allowances during his job, while the property, jewellery and cash found with him were approximately 25 times more than this.

Warrant demanded

As the team arrived at his residence in Mannipuram on Thursday morning for the raid, Mehra asked for a warrant. The Lokayukta police had already made all the preparations, so the team presented the permission and warrant.

The team then confiscated the mobile phones of everyone present in the house and began the search. During this time, all family members and servants present were prevented from leaving.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

