Bhopal News: No Reported Case Of Adulterated Cough Syrup Causing Kidney Failure Among Kids In City | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nephrologists and paediatricians in the city say that no known case of adulterated cough syrup causing kidney failure in children has been reported in Bhopal in the recent past.

They say that the Chhindwara tragedy is the outcome of the failure of the government’s drug regulatory system. The Coldrif cough syrup killed children not because of its contents, but because it was adulterated. Also, they advise, taking medications for cough, cold and other small problems should be avoided - both in the case of children as well as the adults.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava, a paediatrician says that he doesn’t remember any such patient coming to him. “There is no problem with the chemical formulation of the cough syrup that was prescribed. It is an old and time-tested formula, which is being used to treat common cold and cough for decades,” he adds.

According to Dr Vidyanand Tripathi, a nephrologist from Bansal Hospital, children and older adults are more at risk if some toxin is administered to them. “Maybe, incidents like Chhindwara happened earlier, too but the cause was not traced to adulterated medicines. Strict testing and treatment protocols can help contain such tragedies,” says Dr Tripathi adding that “People should avoid medicines. Try to take steam in case of cough and cold.”

Dr Tarun Solanki of Apple Children’s Hospital says that samples of every batch of medicines should be compulsorily tested. “Medicines are adulterated to cut costs. But in this case, some mistake must have led to such a massive adulteration that what should have been only 0.1 % of the contents was found to be 48 %,” he says.

According to Dr Solanki, parents should also avoid rushing to a doctor for common ailments which disappear within a few days and doctors should also avoid prescribing antibiotics for colds, most of which are caused by viruses and are self-limiting.

Medicines manufactured by reputed multinational companies should be used as they maintain high quality standards to protect their reputation. Also, OTC medicines should not be given to children. “Self-medication should be avoided at all costs and all compulsory vaccinations should be given,” he adds.

A nephrologist working at a government hospital, who did not want his name published, says that the tragedy was the result of adulteration. “It is not the job of the doctors to test drugs,” the doctor says.

