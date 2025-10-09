 MP News: Clerk Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe At Panchayat Office In Morena
Clerk had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 from an employee in exchange for settling a leave-related matter

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police on Thursday while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at the Porsa District Panchayat office.

Reports said the clerk had demanded the bribe from an employee in exchange for settling a leave-related matter. The victim approached the Lokayukta police in Gwalior and filed a complaint.

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team planned a careful operation and successfully caught the clerk in the act, exposing the corruption.

According to the victim's complaint, the Lokayukta team devised a trap. As soon as the clerk accepted the bribe, the team arrived at the scene and arrested him. Lokayukta police have registered a case against the accused clerk under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.

Clerk Satish Gole is accused of demanding ₹20,000 from Tejnarayan, a retired employee of the district office, in exchange for obtaining his pension.

Tejnarayan filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police in this regard. After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team arrived in Porsa on Thursday. The team caught Satish Gole on the spot while accepting a bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further legal action is being taken.

