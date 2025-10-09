 MP News: Tamil Nadu Government Is Not Cooperating, Says CM Mohan Yadav
A few officials of the drug company in Tamil Nadu have been arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has targeted the Tamil Nadu government in connection with the deaths of 22 children due to adulterated cough syrup, saying the state government is not properly cooperating with the inquiry team.

The drug controller of Tamil Nadu should test the drugs according to rules, and the government should act strongly against the culprits, he said. The irregularities in drug manufacturing have so far come to light, he said.

As soon as the state government received reports from the Tamil Nadu government, it banned the cough syrups, he said. The police have arrested the owner of the medicine company, and the MP government will act against the culprits, he said.

Yadav wanted to know about those who had given a licence to the drug company and how a company could function in a small place. He also wanted to know how the licence of the company was renewed and how it had been given a licence for the second time.

He said that anyone could visit the spot and see the things and that since the children of Madhya Pradesh died, the government would not spare the culprits.

The MP government had collected samples of the cough syrup and tested them, he said. Besides, the government suspended the doctor of Chhindwara and other culprits and removed the drug controller, the Chief Minister said.

The government also acted against those doctors who prescribed the banned medicine of the company, he said. A few officials of the drug company in Tamil Nadu have been arrested, he said.

CM visits Nagpur to enquire about health of ailing children

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited AIIMS, GMC, and New Health City Hospital to enquire about the health of the ailing children. He said the children were being provided with the best treatment.

Yadav also spoke to the doctors looking after the children and asked them to ensure the best treatment.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

