MP News: State Nets ₹74,300 Crore Investment At Mumbai Meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals totalling over Rs 74,300 crore at the Mumbai meet on Thursday. Of this, proposals worth Rs 19,900 crore are in the renewable energy sector, while Rs 54,400 crore are in other sectors.

He was speaking at an "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing and White Goods in Madhya Pradesh" in Mumbai.

The event focused on Phase 2 of India’s first state-of-the-art Manufacturing Zone for Power and Renewable Energy Equipment in Mohasa-Babai, Narmadapuram district. The deadline for land allotment applications is October 12.

CM said that this is his second visit to Mumbai. Last year, discussions with investors provided suggestions on state policies and ease of doing business.

“We shared our commitment to ‘Industry and Employment Year 2025’ and 18 new progressive policies. We presented sector-specific, ready-to-invest projects, including Narmadapuram Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone, textile parks, IT parks, food parks and medical device parks,” he said.

He said, “Mumbai, a city of dreams, is witnessing Madhya Pradesh’s development aspirations. This dialogue marks not just business talks but the start of a lasting industrial partnership between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.”