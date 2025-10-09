Bhopal News: Women Cops’ Karwa Chauth Breaks Fast In Uniform, On Video Call

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Policing is a stressful and tough job with no fixed working hours, no weekly offs, and few holidays. And it is no different for women in the force who work as hard as their male colleagues.

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, Free Press asked some married women police officers how they strike a balance between their job and celebrating the festival.

Duty comes first

Anshuman Agarwal |

Anshuman Agarwal, AIG (Training), PHQ, Bhopal said ,"I have been fasting on Karwachauth for around 16 years now. My husband, Anil Vishwakarma, is posted as SP, EOW, at Jabalpur. Last year, Karwa Chauth was on October 20. On October 21, Police Martyrs’ Day is observed, on which tributes are paid to police personnel killed in the line of duty. I was posted in the Welfare Branch then. I spent the entire day without drinking a drop of water, with the widows of the martyred police personnel, listening to their problems. I did not even apply mehendi so that they don’t feel awkward. I reached home at 8 in the evening, much after the moonrise. But I don’t regret it. For my husband and me, duty comes first. This year, I will be breaking the fast on a video call."

Husband made preparations

Mayuri Gaud, TI, Raisen said," My husband, Pawan Kumar Gupta, is a Superintendent in the GST Department and is posted at Bhopal. I have been fasting on Karwachauth for the past 20 years. I was posted at Bhopal for many years, but now I am in Raisen. My husband has made all the preparations for the festival. He has bought a karwa, saree, and even arranged for someone to apply mehndi. If I find time and there is nothing that requires my presence at Raisen, I will go to Bhopal. Otherwise, he will come to Raisen along with the kids."

Everything is last-minute

Ankita Khatarkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, TT Nagar said, "Currently, my husband, who is also in the police, and I are both posted at Bhopal. I have been fasting on Karwa Chauth for the past 10 years. In 2021, I was posted at Jabalpur. On the day of Karwa Chauth that year, I was in the field for the whole day due to some law-and-order issue. I could manage to come home for only 10 minutes to break the fast. Wearing my uniform, I saw the moon through a sieve, offered Argya to it, and after drinking water, rushed back to where I had to be. No thali, no traditional dress, nothing. And this happens quite often with police couples like us. We don’t even get time to make preparations. Everything is done at the last minute."

[Story by Smita]