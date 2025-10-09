Bhopal News: AIIMS Plasma Theft Linked To Inter-State Racket; Police Team In Nashik For Key Accused | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent theft of plasma from AIIMS hospital’s blood bank has links to an interstate racket involved in the illegal sale of plasma units. Interrogation of the three arrested accused so far indicates that the stolen plasma was also supplied to other states.

The case first came to light on September 28, when AIIMS security personnel found two plasma units in the bag of Ankit Kelkar, a 26-year-old outsourced employee working in the hospital’s blood bank.

The hospital management checked CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Ankit stealing plasma units on multiple occasions on the same day. Following a complaint by the blood bank incharge, Dr. Gyanendra Prasad, the Bagsewania police registered a case.

Investigations revealed that Ankit had been stealing plasma for several weeks and selling it to his friend Amit Jatav, who worked at a private hospital in Bairagarh. Both were arrested two days later.

Following their interrogation, the police detained Lucky, a friend of Amit’s. Lucky confessed that he bought plasma units from Ankit and Amit for Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 each and supplied them to his brother Deepak, who allegedly sold them for as high as Rs 5,000 per unit.

Deepak, who lives in Nashik, was earlier involved in running a pathology lab and blood bank in Sehore along with Lucky and a local doctor. Investigators believe that the duo may have used their previous contacts in the medical field to distribute the stolen plasma to clinics and labs across states.

ACP Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said a police team has been sent to Nashik to trace and arrest Deepak. The full extent of the racket and where the stolen plasma was supplied will be uncovered only after Deepak’s arrest and questioning, he added.

It is worth mentioning that plasma, a vital component used in the treatment of burn injuries and various other medical conditions, is stored under strict protocols. Its scarcity and critical need in various treatments result in its black marketing.

[Story by Staff Reporter]