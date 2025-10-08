Bhopal News: UAD Rolls Out Face Recognition System To End Fake Attendance In 416 ULBs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration Department (UAD) has introduced an online face-attendance system across all 416 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Madhya Pradesh, replacing the old thumb-impression and register-based method.

Attendance will now be marked only through the Aadhaar Face RD app, ensuring employees log in from their assigned work locations. Attempts to mark attendance beyond a 50-meter radius of the designated area will be automatically recorded as absent.

The centralised system covers regular, contractual and daily-wage staff, with monitoring through the MP Attendance Portal developed by NIC. Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s IT cell has completed mapping so far, and around 70% of employees are registered.

How it works

Employees install Aadhaar Face RD and Aadhaar Base apps on their phones. If app registration fails, they can use the MP Attendance Portal with Aadhaar verification. Supervisors can also mark attendance for sanitation staff via the app.

Attendance restricted to 50 meters

Attendance is limited to the assigned work zone, for example, employees in BHEL ward must mark attendance within that area. This ensures transparency and eliminates previous attendance malpractices.

[Story by Staff Reporter]