Indore News: Truckers’ Strike Ends After No-Entry Curbs Relaxed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day strike by city transporters came to an end on Wednesday afternoon after they received written assurance from the District Administration easing no-entry restrictions on heavy vehicles.

As a result, the movement of over 5,000 trucks resumed by evening, bringing much-needed relief to local traders grappling with supply shortages ahead of the festive season.

The strike, led by three major transport organisations in the city, had started on October 6 as a voluntary shutdown in protest against the limitations on truck entry into city areas.

A breakthrough came during the second round of dialogue between the transport unions and the district administration held on Wednesday. Rakesh Tiwari, state president of the All India Motor Transport Congress and president of the Association of Parcel Transport & Fleet Owners, confirmed that the strike had been called off with immediate effect.

“Our discussions with ADM Roshan Rai were productive. The administration has now issued written permission for regulated truck entry in key areas of the city,” Tiwari stated.

Based on police assessments and transporter demands, the district administration has relaxed no-entry timings on several routes:

Palda Navlakha to Loha Mandi: Heavy vehicles allowed from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm to 6:00 am

Antim Chouraha to Panchkuiya (via Chandan Nagar): Relaxation from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm and 11:00 pm to 6:00 am

Pologround Area: Entry allowed from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Rau Circle – Rajendra Nagar – Choithram Sabji Mandi – Transport Nagar – Teen Imli: These previously accessible routes will remain open for heavy vehicle movement.

The police administration has also assured that a written order will soon be issued allowing four-wheeled goods vehicles to operate within no-entry zones during specified hours.

The strike had drawn widespread support from local business bodies, including the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, Malwa Chamber of Commerce, Madhya Pradesh Chemist Association, Chhawani Anaj Mandi Traders Association, and several other city-based organizations.