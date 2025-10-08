Bhopal News: Demarcation Of Encroachments At Bhoj Wetland Resumed On Court’s Orders

Demarcation Of Encroachments At Bhoj Wetland Resumed On Court’s Orders | NY Times

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has resumed the demarcation of Bhoj Wetland (Upper Lake) - Bhopal’s lifeline- to identify encroachments and illegal constructions along its banks, following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On Wednesday, officials marked more than eight points in the Khanugaon area, initiating a detailed survey that will extend from Khanugaon to Bhainsakhedi.

According to the officials, a 30-member joint team comprising officers from the district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Town and Country Planning (T and CP) Department and the Forest Department has been deployed for the exercise. The NGT has asked the administration to submit its final report by October 30.

The demarcation process commenced from the Bairagarh side, continuing from the last point marked during an earlier survey in Khanugaon. The objective is to identify the extent of encroachment within the lake’s notified boundaries and determine the number of marriage gardens, colleges, schools, factories, farmhouses, and private houses built within the prohibited zone.

However, the team encountered challenges on the first day. The swampy terrain along certain stretches forced officials to temporarily halt the survey. Biraghar Tehsildar informed that the survey could only cover a limited distance due to marshy conditions. “We will review the area today and resume the demarcation tomorrow (Thursday),” Tehsildar said.

A total of 15 Patwaris, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, and revenue inspectors participated in Wednesday’s operation. Officials stated that only after the demarcation is completed will it be possible to identify the number and type of structures constructed within the lake’s jurisdiction.

‘Naptee’ to determine future action

Authorities said that the Naptee (survey map) will form the basis for future administrative action against encroachments. Although demarcation had been initiated in the past, the process had stalled midway, allowing several permanent structures to remain within the lake’s area. Localities such as Surajnagar, Gauragaon, Bisankhedi, and Bilkhedi reportedly contain marriage gardens, farmhouses and commercial buildings built within the wetland’s boundaries.

Action triggered by NGT directive

The renewed demarcation effort comes after the National Green Tribunal directed the Bhopal district administration to clearly mark the boundaries of the Upper Lake following a petition filed by environmental activist Rashid Noor Khan.

The NGT emphasized the urgent need to protect the lake from encroachment and instructed authorities to submit a comprehensive report by the end of October.

Naib tehsildar, Dinkar Chaturvedi said, "Once the demarcation report is finalized, strict action will follow against those responsible for illegal occupation of the lake’s land, marking a decisive step in the long-running battle to safeguard Bhopal’s most vital water source."

[Story by Staff Reporter]