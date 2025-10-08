 MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil Surgeon Removed
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil Surgeon Removed

The laboratory lacks the capacity to do micro-level testing of a drug; besides, it takes a lot of time to test a drug

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil Surgeon Removed | Pixabay/Original_Frank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The drug inspector has said in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla that the medicine-testing laboratory requires upgrading.

The laboratory lacks the capacity to do micro-level testing of a drug; besides, it takes a lot of time to test a drug.

When Shukla wanted to know the location of the laboratory, the drug inspector said it is in Bhopal. Free Press reported on Tuesday that the state lacks the facilities for testing medicines.

Shukla visited Chhindwara on Wednesday. Soon after holding a meeting with the officers, he removed civil surgeon Naresh Gonnade and appointed Sushil Dubey as civil surgeon.  

Gonnade is the chief medical and health officer of Chhindwara. He was also holding the charge of civil surgeon. Shukla also met the family members of the children who died after consuming adulterated cough syrup and said the guilty would be punished.

The president of the district Drug Sellers’ Association, Santosh Choure, met Shukla and said the district administration was mounting pressure on them for not selling any cough syrup. He sought clear guidelines from Shukla.

Minister requests IMA not to go on strike

Health minister Rajendra Shukla met the office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who decided to go on strike from Thursday.

He requested them not to go on strike in such an emergency situation because it affects the doctors’ image.

District president of IMA Dr Alpana Shukla said a decision on the proposed strike would be taken after a meeting with the members of the executive committee of the association following the minister’s request.

