 Bhopal News: Traffic Chaos From Bhopal Talkies, Commuters Stuck For Hours; Police, Admin Officials Absent
Though the vehicles were stuck for long hours, traffic and police personnel were absent along the congested routes as chaos prevailed. In the absence of authorities, local shopkeepers and stranded commuters managed to clear the jam by regulating traffic themselves. The presence of heavy vehicles made the task more difficult.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters reeled under massive traffic jam, which stretched for several hours on routes from Bharat Talkies to Central Library via Bag Umrao Dulha, Aishbag, Barkhedi and Jinsi Crossing on Sunday.

The vehicular movement on these routes came to a standstill for about five hours causing inconvenience to commuters specially women, elderly and children. Trucks, buses, cars two-wheelers were stuck in traffic jam. The pedestrians also faced problems while moving on the affected routes.

Amid traffic jam, arguments over minor collisions and blowing horns led to scuffles and brawls between irate commuters at many spots. However, locals and other commuters intervened and pacified them.

article-image

The affected route is used by lakhs of residents of Bag Umrao Dulha, Sundar Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Ashoka Garden and other adjoining areas. Locals said that traffic jams were common due to closure of Pul Bogda as Metro project work is underway there. Moreover, the vehicular movement on the route is affected due to narrow causeway in Aishbag.

However, neither the traffic police nor the local administration has taken effective steps so far.

