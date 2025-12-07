 Bhopal News: Bus Climbs Divider To Avoid Car; Major Tragedy Averted
Bhopal News: Bus Climbs Divider To Avoid Car; Major Tragedy Averted

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so strong that both front wheels came off and the windscreen shattered and fell out.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal after an uncontrollable bus climbed onto the divider on Sunday. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. 

According to information, the bus was travelling from Bairagarh toward Awdhpuri of Bhopal. Suddenly, it lost control and climbed onto the road divider near the Koh-e-Fiza area on Sunday afternoon. 

article-image

Car came in front of bus

Around 3:15 pm, the accident occurred when a car suddenly came in front of the bus. To avoid hitting the car, the bus driver swerved sharply. However, the bus went over the divider due to the vehicle’s speed.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so strong that both front wheels came off and the windscreen shattered and fell out. 

The bus had the driver, conductor and around 5 passengers on board. Fortunately, no one was injured and a major accident was avoided.

After receiving the information, Koh-e-Fiza police reached the spot. Station in-charge KG Shukla said that efforts were being made to remove the bus from the divider using a crane. Traffic in the area was affected for some time.

Police have recorded statements from both the bus and car drivers and have begun an investigation into the incident.

