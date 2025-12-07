 Bhopal News: Thieves Target Woman On Bus; Move Bag Under Seat, Steal Cash & Jewellery Worth ₹26 Lakh
According to Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Tolani, the complainanat was identifed as Pavitra Bai (50), wife of Roop Singh Nagar and a resident of Barota village, Dewas district. She was travelling from Maksi to Biaora on November 19. During the journey, she occupied one seat and her bag was placed on the other.

Updated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman travelling on a bus was targeted by a group of thieves, who then lost cash and jewellery worth ₹26 Lakh, as reported in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh on Sunday.

According to information, one man sitting beside her asked her to keep her bag under the seat. Later, his accomplices stole gold and silver jewellery and ₹80,000 in cash from the bag.

After discovering the theft, the woman filed a complaint at the Rural Police Station in Biaora.

Police traced 3 of the accused and recovered jewellery and cash worth ₹26 lakh. Three other suspects are still on the run.

Police identified the accused as Tinku alias Tinka Aheriya, Dharmendra Aheriya, Anmol Aheriya, Bunty Aheriya, and Bhupendra Aheriya (all residents of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh), and Noor Singh Aheriya, a resident of Mohdinpur, Etah (Uttar Pradesh).

According to Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Tolani, the complainanat was identifed as Pavitra Bai (50), wife of Roop Singh Nagar and a resident of Barota village, Dewas district.

She was travelling from Maksi to Biaora on November 19. During the journey, she occupied one seat and her bag was placed on the other. The bag contained gold, silver, and cash worth ₹26 lakh.

During the journey, a 60-year-old passenger named Noor Singh Aheriya sat next to the woman. He told her that her bag was causing discomfort and asked her to place it under the seat.

Trusting him, the woman kept the bag below. Soon after, his accomplices moved to the back seat. They quietly opened the bag’s chain and used a blade to cut the inner lining. From the hidden compartment, they stole 21 tolas of gold jewellery, 1.3 kg of silver jewellery, and ₹80,000 in cash.

