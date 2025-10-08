MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to coordinate with neighbouring states to control sale of Corex syrup in the Vidhya region.

Speaking after the two-day Collectors and Commissioners conference concluded on Wednesday, the CM described the drug nexus as a major concern and instructed police and collectors to take coordinated action against illegal drug factories in industrial areas.

The CM emphasised that collectors should provide logistical support to police for operations and plan in advance to tackle any hurdles. He also called for installation of CCTV cameras to enhance women’s safety.

During the media interaction, Yadav highlighted government achievements and outlined a roadmap for the coming years. He said that a drive against Bangladeshi nationals had resulted in 19 arrests and deportations.

He praised Balaghat officials for curbing left-wing extremist activities, adding that 10 LWE extremists had been neutralised in the past year, with a target to eliminate Naxal threats by March 2026.

The CM also mentioned upcoming elections, including civic polls, and said the government will mark its two-year anniversary on December 12 by engaging with people and sharing its achievements.

He announced formation of ‘Vikas Samiti’ or Development Committees in every district to prepare a local development roadmap and establishment of video conferencing systems in all Vidhan Sabhas for direct discussions with MLAs.

[Story by Staff Reporter]