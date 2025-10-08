 MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Mohan Yadav

The CM also mentioned upcoming elections, including civic polls, and said the government will mark its two-year anniversary

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says CM Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to coordinate with neighbouring states to control sale of Corex syrup in the Vidhya region.

Speaking after the two-day Collectors and Commissioners conference concluded on Wednesday, the CM described the drug nexus as a major concern and instructed police and collectors to take coordinated action against illegal drug factories in industrial areas.

The CM emphasised that collectors should provide logistical support to police for operations and plan in advance to tackle any hurdles. He also called for installation of CCTV cameras to enhance women’s safety.

Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Deaths One More Child Dead, Toll Rises To 20; Police Teams Sent To Tamil Nadu To...
article-image

During the media interaction, Yadav highlighted government achievements and outlined a roadmap for the coming years. He said that a drive against Bangladeshi nationals had resulted in 19 arrests and deportations.

FPJ Shorts
ED Targets Drug Trafficking Network, Searches 8 Mumbai Sites To Track Illicit Proceeds
ED Targets Drug Trafficking Network, Searches 8 Mumbai Sites To Track Illicit Proceeds
Mumbai Crime: Human Trafficking Racket Busted At CSMI Airport, Woman Rescued; Accused In Police Custody
Mumbai Crime: Human Trafficking Racket Busted At CSMI Airport, Woman Rescued; Accused In Police Custody
Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Water Cut Across City And Eastern Suburbs Due To MSEDCL Strike
Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Water Cut Across City And Eastern Suburbs Due To MSEDCL Strike
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore

He praised Balaghat officials for curbing left-wing extremist activities, adding that 10 LWE extremists had been neutralised in the past year, with a target to eliminate Naxal threats by March 2026.

The CM also mentioned upcoming elections, including civic polls, and said the government will mark its two-year anniversary on December 12 by engaging with people and sharing its achievements.

He announced formation of ‘Vikas Samiti’ or Development Committees in every district to prepare a local development roadmap and establishment of video conferencing systems in all Vidhan Sabhas for direct discussions with MLAs.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Truckers’ Strike Ends After No-Entry Curbs Relaxed

Indore News: Truckers’ Strike Ends After No-Entry Curbs Relaxed

Indore News: Doctors Protest Arrest Of Paediatrician In Coldrif Syrup Tragedy

Indore News: Doctors Protest Arrest Of Paediatrician In Coldrif Syrup Tragedy

Bhopal News: Demarcation Of Encroachments At Bhoj Wetland Resumed On Court’s Orders

Bhopal News: Demarcation Of Encroachments At Bhoj Wetland Resumed On Court’s Orders

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Inspector Mentions Faults In Testing Lab In Presence Of Dy CM; Civil...

MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says...

MP News: Chief Secretary, DGP To Coordinate With Neighbouring States To Curb Corex Syrup Sale, Says...