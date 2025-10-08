Indore News: Doctors Protest Arrest Of Paediatrician In Coldrif Syrup Tragedy | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of senior paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni in Chhindwara, linked to the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy, has caused widespread anger among doctors in the state. Many doctors and medical officers are wearing black armbands at work to protest what they call an unjust and rushed decision.

Major medical organisations such as the Indian Medical Association, Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association, Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association, and the Junior Doctors’ Association have come together to support Soni. They warned that if the FIR is not withdrawn, doctors across the state will start a large-scale protest.

Leaders from the protesting bodies claimed that Soni’s arrest violates Supreme Court’s 2005 ruling in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab, which states that a doctor cannot be held criminally liable for negligence unless gross negligence is proven and certified by a competent medical board. “No proper investigation was conducted before branding Dr Soni guilty. The real culprits should be punished, not the treating doctor,” said Dr Pravin Jadia, a senior medical officer.

Doctors say that arresting Soni without an expert review has hurt the reputation of the medical profession and overlooked important legal protections. Medical associations have called a state-level meeting of their leaders to decide what to do next if the government does not cancel the FIR.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, PMTA pointed out that forensic tests found 48.6% diethylene glycol, a toxic industrial chemical, in Coldrif syrup.

This chemical caused acute kidney failure and led to the deaths of 23 children. The association blamed Shri Sant Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, and the Food and Drug Administration for not stopping the sale of the contaminated syrup, even after warnings from the Centre.

PMTA secretary Dr Ashok Thakur said doctors share the families’ grief but warned that criminalising physicians will not prevent such tragedies. Instead, he emphasised the need for stronger drug regulation, accountability, and oversight to ensure patient safety in the future.

[Story by Staff Reporter]