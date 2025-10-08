MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Leaves Conference Of Commissioners, Collectors For Delhi, Meets Shah

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Woo Investors In Mumbai On Thursday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

As Yadav had to leave for Delhi, he participated in the second session of the collector-commissioner conference. He left for Delhi late Tuesday night.

According to sources, during his interaction, Yadav gave feedback on the deaths of children because of cough syrup. He also informed Shah about the steps taken by the state government. He informed Shah about the OBC reservation case which is underway in the Supreme Court.

The apex will hear the case on Thursday. The state government has submitted an affidavit in the court. The government implemented a 27% reservation for the OBC. After the court’s order, the government has held back 14% of posts.

Yadav also informed Shah about the action being taken by the government in the Maoist-hit areas in the state.

CM to woo investors in Mumbai on Oct 9

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Mumbai to attend an interactive session with investors on October 9, aiming to attract investment in Madhya Pradesh’s key industrial sectors. The event will also see participation from the Consul Generals and business delegations of Mexico, Singapore, Canada and Italy.

The focus of the summit will be investment opportunities in power and renewable energy equipment manufacturing, as well as white goods production. A key objective is to draw investors to the Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone (Phase 2) in Mohasa Babai, Narmadapuram. The deadline for land allocation applications for this sector is October 12.

The Chief Minister will also present prospects for major projects such as the PM Mitra Park, footwear park and various industry-based clusters. He is scheduled to chair a diplomatic round table on global investment and industrial collaboration.

Top corporate representatives from Raymond Group, IPCA Group, Bajaj Group, Sun Pharma and others will take part in the summit.