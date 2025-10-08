MP News: ‘Fulfilling Duty You Gave Me,’ CM Mohan Yadav Tells Uttam Swami After Failing To Attend Sehore Event

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to make it to an event in Sehore on Tuesday, CM Mohan Yadav did effective damage control by placating the host, Uttam Swami Maharaj, via video conferencing.

CM Yadav was expected at the event at Salkanpur, Sehore, but he couldn’t make it due to an extremely busy schedule. Addressing the gathering, a peeved Swami said, “We don’t need those people here who cannot spare two hours for a service initiative like this… He is a politician; he does politics. I am a devotee of God, and we follow His principles.”

Meanwhile, the CM, who was connected via video conferencing, was quick to apologise. “I am your child, and I seek your apology for my absence,” he said to Swami, adding he was sure he would be forgiven.

“You have given me the responsibility to go forward, and now I seek your blessings to work for the society,” he said.

Speaking about the interaction with the CM, Swami said, “The CM connected with video conferencing and said that he was eager to participate in the programme, but his responsibilities kept him working, and the time elapsed.”