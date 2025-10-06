 Bhopal News: Police Registers Fraud Case Against Man For Forging Documents
Acting on the court’s directive, the police registered a case against the accused

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
MP News: Police Register Fraud Case Against Man For Forging Documents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local police registered a case of fraud on Sunday against a man who allegedly forged documents to claim himself as the president of a social organisation in district court, said Awadhpuri police on Monday.

According to the police reports, Jai Singh and Ajit Singh, residents of Surbhi Mohini Colony, were members of the same social organisation in the district court. While Jai Singh was the legitimate president of the organisation, Ajit Singh objected to his leadership.

As tensions grew among office-bearers, Ajit Singh reportedly declared himself as the president, created a letterhead in his name and formed his own committee. The forgery came to light when the letterhead was submitted for registration with the registrar, firms and society.

Police station incharge Ratanlal Singh said that the real president, Jai Singh, filed a complaint in court regarding the matter. Acting on the court’s directive, the police registered a case against Ajit Singh on charges of fraud.

