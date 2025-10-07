 MP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated Palanquin With Daughters By Her Side--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated Palanquin With Daughters By Her Side--VIDEO

MP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated Palanquin With Daughters By Her Side--VIDEO

Many local officials and staff expressed their gratitude for her work and wished her success in her new posting in Bhopal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A unique farewell was given to IAS officer Sanskriti Jain as she was carried in a decorated palanquin while bidding goodbye to Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday.

A video of the farewell has gone viral on social media, showing the former Collector seated in the palanquin with her daughters, as officers and staff walked alongside, waving and wishing her well.

The video has been widely shared, drawing praise and admiration from social media users for the emotional tribute.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays
Meerabai Jayanti: Remembering The Poetess Who Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna
Meerabai Jayanti: Remembering The Poetess Who Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna
NSE CEO Buys ₹10 Crore Flat In Mumbai, Here's What Drove The Big-Ticket Purchase
NSE CEO Buys ₹10 Crore Flat In Mumbai, Here's What Drove The Big-Ticket Purchase
Ailing Hospitals Part 11: Mumbai's Sion Hospital Struggles With Medicine Shortages, Overcrowding, & Equipment Failures
Ailing Hospitals Part 11: Mumbai's Sion Hospital Struggles With Medicine Shortages, Overcrowding, & Equipment Failures

The farewell ceremony became even more touching as Sanskriti Jain’s two young daughters accompanied her, sitting beside her during the procession.

The officer, who served as the district Collector, was seen being carried in a beautifully decorated palanquin by fellow officers and staff, marking an emotional end to her tenure in the district.

Many local officials and staff expressed their gratitude for her work and wished her success in her new posting in Bhopal.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Ban On Garbage Burning Goes Up In Smoke; Zone 17 Residents Accuse BMC Staff Of Setting...
article-image

During her tenure in Seoni, Sanskriti Jain was appreciated for her dedication and close interaction with the district administration and residents.

The farewell event was marked by warm speeches, garlands, and a sense of camaraderie, reflecting the strong bond Sanskriti Jain shared with her team in Seoni.

Social media users have called the video “heartwarming” and “a beautiful example of respect and affection for a hardworking officer.”

As she leaves Seoni for her next assignment, the district staff and locals will remember her tenure for the personal and professional dedication she brought to her role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated...

MP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated...

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...

MP News: ESB Issues Recruitment Notification For Subedar, ASI After Eight Years

MP News: ESB Issues Recruitment Notification For Subedar, ASI After Eight Years

Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

Bhopal News: Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing; Weapons Seized From Licensed Owner For Ballistic...

Bhopal News: Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing; Weapons Seized From Licensed Owner For Ballistic...