MP News: Unique Farewell For IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain In Seoni Goes Viral: Carried In Decorated Palanquin With Daughters By Her Side--VIDEO

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A unique farewell was given to IAS officer Sanskriti Jain as she was carried in a decorated palanquin while bidding goodbye to Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday.

A video of the farewell has gone viral on social media, showing the former Collector seated in the palanquin with her daughters, as officers and staff walked alongside, waving and wishing her well.

The video has been widely shared, drawing praise and admiration from social media users for the emotional tribute.

An MP IAS officer Sanskriti Jain, Collector Seoni,was given a unique farewell by her staff. Unheard of before.

Many officers hv been popular during their postings owing to people-oriented works & honesty, yet this was something new.

Let more officers be like her.@IASassociation pic.twitter.com/wsebdt9ELw — Abhilash Khandekar (@Abhikhandekar1) October 5, 2025

The farewell ceremony became even more touching as Sanskriti Jain’s two young daughters accompanied her, sitting beside her during the procession.

The officer, who served as the district Collector, was seen being carried in a beautifully decorated palanquin by fellow officers and staff, marking an emotional end to her tenure in the district.

Many local officials and staff expressed their gratitude for her work and wished her success in her new posting in Bhopal.

During her tenure in Seoni, Sanskriti Jain was appreciated for her dedication and close interaction with the district administration and residents.

The farewell event was marked by warm speeches, garlands, and a sense of camaraderie, reflecting the strong bond Sanskriti Jain shared with her team in Seoni.

Social media users have called the video “heartwarming” and “a beautiful example of respect and affection for a hardworking officer.”

As she leaves Seoni for her next assignment, the district staff and locals will remember her tenure for the personal and professional dedication she brought to her role.